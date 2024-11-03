US has funded 800 Ukrainian mobile fire groups responsible for downing over 200 drones

Since the beginning of the year, the US has financed the formation of 800 mobile fire groups in Ukraine's National Guard and State Border Service, who have shot down more than 200 Russian drones.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, quoted by the Embassy

Quote: "The National Guard of Ukraine and State Border Guard Service’s Mobile Fire Teams are saving lives with their successful work protecting people and critical infrastructure being attacked by Russia.

Proud that the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement has funded 800 of these teams which have shot down over 200 drones since 1 January, 2024."



