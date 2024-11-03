All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US has funded 800 Ukrainian mobile fire groups responsible for downing over 200 drones

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 November 2024, 18:08
US has funded 800 Ukrainian mobile fire groups responsible for downing over 200 drones
Mobile fire group. Photo: US Embassy on Telegram

Since the beginning of the year, the US has financed the formation of 800 mobile fire groups in Ukraine's National Guard and State Border Service, who have shot down more than 200 Russian drones.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, quoted by the Embassy

Quote: "The National Guard of Ukraine and State Border Guard Service’s Mobile Fire Teams are saving lives with their successful work protecting people and critical infrastructure being attacked by Russia. 

Advertisement:

Proud that the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement has funded 800 of these teams which have shot down over 200 drones since 1 January, 2024."

Support UP or become our patron!

USAair defencedrones
Advertisement:

Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph

Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight

Shahed drone attack on Odesa: high-rise and office buildings damaged, cars burnt down – photos

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo

US Justice Department describes how Iran attempted to kill Trump

Elon Musk takes part in Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy – media

All News
USA
Trump's plan to end war in Ukraine may be unacceptable for Putin – WP
Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses DPRK's role in Russo-Ukraine war with American counterpart
US announces new US$425mn aid package for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:42
EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv
10:10
Russian nighttime attack on Odesa: one killed, 13 injured – photos
09:52
Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph
09:33
Ukrainian soldiers face 171 combat clashes with Russians on battlefield over past day
08:51
Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
08:23
Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight
08:00
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv with aerial bombs, hitting one of city's busiest roads
07:57
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man injured, industrial business damaged
07:38
Russians launch 417 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
07:27
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: