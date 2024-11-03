Bomb threats reported at four Moldovan polling stations in Sandu-supporting diaspora

Moldovans abroad in a queue to a polling station. Stock photo: The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook

Local authorities in Frankfurt, Liverpool, and Northampton have received reports of bomb threats at four polling stations established for the second round of Moldova’s presidential elections on 3 November.

Source: Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Foreign Ministry of Moldova reported that these were false alarms.

Quote: "Specialised units in these countries activated emergency protocols and have since completed their anti-terrorism inspections, declaring the threats unfounded. These alerts were baseless, seemingly aimed at disrupting the voting process".

Moldovan authorities had warned the public of possible Russian attempts to sabotage the voting process for Moldovan expatriates at foreign polling stations. The Moldovan diaspora in Western countries largely supports the current president, Maia Sandu, who is running for a second term.

In response to the bomb threat reports, Sandu urged citizens not to be intimidated and to continue voting.

Quote from Sandu: "Dear diaspora, thank you for your incredible mobilisation! You are a formidable force. Those who fear you have spread false bomb threats at several polling stations. Don’t be afraid, keep voting. Every honest vote helps save Moldova."

As of 19:20, 3 November, nearly 290,000 Moldovan citizens abroad had cast their votes, with overall voter turnout reaching nearly 1.63 million.

Notably, Moldova’s Central Election Commission reported that turnout for the second round is higher than in the first, particularly in Chișinău and among the diaspora.

Moldovan authorities also reported large-scale interference by Russia in the presidential election's second round on 3 November.

