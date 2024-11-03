All Sections
Moldovan authorities report organised transporting of voters from abroad and within country

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 3 November 2024, 15:40
Moldovan authorities report organised transporting of voters from abroad and within country
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Moldovan police recorded organised transportation of voters to polling stations on the day of the second round of the presidential election.

Source: Prima Sursă, the Moldovan government's Telegram channel; European Pravda reports

Details: The message states that there are reasonable grounds to believe that organised transportation of voters is being carried out both from outside the country and within Moldova.

The national authorities are investigating and collecting evidence in connection with the air transport of voters from Russia to Belarus, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the statement said.

The statement urged citizens who know of such violations to report them to the Unified National Emergency Call Centre by calling 112. These measures aim to protect the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that every citizen’s voice is expressed freely, without pressure or undue influence.

Earlier it was reported that a case of organised voter transport was recorded at a polling station in Türkiye.

In addition, the elections are being held with a high level of activity at polling stations where residents of Transnistria vote, with queues being recorded. Some voters, commenting on their motives for coming to the polls, quote the slogan of the candidate from the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, Alexandr Stoianoglo, and say that they are voting "for justice".

Reuters reported that Moldova has informed several EU countries of Russia's intentions to disrupt the voting of Moldovan emigrants at polling stations abroad. The Moldovan diaspora is largely pro-European and votes for Maia Sandu.

