All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 4 November 2024, 08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
Infographic. Photo: Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, guided aerial bombs and 80 attack drones on the night of 3-4 November. Air defence forces shot down 50 drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force 

Details: The Russians reportedly launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from Russia’s Rostov Oblast and attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

Advertisement:

The Russian troops launched Shahed and unidentified UAVs from Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts as well as from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

A total of 50 UAVs were reported to have been shot down in Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad oblasts as of 08:30.

27 Russian drones had disappeared from radar in different areas of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The air raid was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defencedroneswar
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
air defence
Fires break out in 2 Kyiv's districts due to wreckage from Russian drones
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
US has funded 800 Ukrainian mobile fire groups responsible for downing over 200 drones
RECENT NEWS
23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
22:15
"Shot from machine gun point-blank": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: