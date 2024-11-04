Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, guided aerial bombs and 80 attack drones on the night of 3-4 November. Air defence forces shot down 50 drones.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Details: The Russians reportedly launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from Russia’s Rostov Oblast and attacked Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs.
The Russian troops launched Shahed and unidentified UAVs from Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts as well as from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.
A total of 50 UAVs were reported to have been shot down in Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad oblasts as of 08:30.
27 Russian drones had disappeared from radar in different areas of Ukraine.
The air raid was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.
