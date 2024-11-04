A combat medic from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Valentyna "Valkiria" Nahorna, and her beloved Danylo, a soldier with the alias "Berserk", were killed on the battlefield.

Zhyttia’s editorial team collected memories of the deceased couple.

"She loved black in clothes and light in people"

Lawyer Maryna Stavniichuk said that before the full-scale invasion, Valentyna worked as a manicurist. She said that the girl was distinguished by her seriousness, professionalism and discipline in the team.

"This girl was always sincere and certain. She was a straightforward person and not too talkative. She did her job properly. Quickly, skilfully...

From time to time, I would hear that she was a paramedic at war... I quietly asked God: save this child! Rest with all the Saints, our Valkiria (Ukrainian for Valkyrie – ed.)," Maryna said in her post.

Viktoriia Kolach, the head of the medical service of the 3rd Brigade, recalls how on 24 February 2022, Valentyna came to a school in Kyiv to defend Ukraine.

"With all my scepticism about your lack of medical education, in 2022, you proved that you can and will. A biotechnologist and manicurist who knew the value of life and death like no other. You commanded the barbell and the lives of the people at the stabilisation point," wrote the head of the medical service of the 3rd Brigade.

Valentyna "Valkiria" Nahorna. Photo: Valentyna Nahorna / Instagram

She also recalled how a few days before she was transferred from the med unit, they were talking about the mortality rate of combat medics.

"And you jokingly told me that one day you might become one of them.

You liked black in your clothes and light in people. You were extraordinary in everything – from the carpet in the hallway, which your cat was afraid of, to "smell this cool perfume".

We talked about knives and human pain, revenge for the dead and human love. You read books and loved long eyelashes. You also went with me to the petrol station to buy hot dogs at night. Because it was crucial at that time.

You knew how to love and enjoy life – at a theatre play in the capital on a free evening and while studying at the medical academy," Viktoriia shares her memories.

Volunteer Liliia Matvieieva told UP. Zhyttia that she communicated with Valkyrie from time to time. She said that they shared common interests, as they both were fond of music.

"She was very lively for me. Devoted to her work, she lived it and found happiness in the lives she saved. She loved rock music, animals and concerts. She always had a good taste.

She was very friendly, kind and cheerful, and loved to joke. And, of course, her courage and brave heart are impossible to forget," said Liliia.

Oksana Volzhyna, a public figure and volunteer, describes Valentyna as a "beautiful and brave girl".

"A warrior girl on a shield [killed in combat – ed.]. A worthy daughter of her country who saved a thousand lives. Honour to you, Valkiria!", Oksana wrote.

"A brutal warrior with a great sense of humour"

Soldier Roman Trokhymets said he met the deceased Danylo "Berserk" in the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. Danylo already had military experience, as he had been participating in combat actions since 2014.

"He is the only one I personally remember who, like me, also voluntarily agreed to fly to Mariupol for a one-way mission.

We discussed it together, and we were ready to fly there and die there. Then I realised that you would always be my brother in spirit," Roman recalls, clearly referring to Danylo.

Trokhymets notes that despite his injuries, Danylo returned to service, and "no shell or bullet would defeat him".

"A unique combination of a brutal warrior, physically strong, mentally robust, with a great sense of humour. At the same time, he never showed any aggression or arrogance towards others.

When you were on the battlefield, everyone was happy because there was no fear, panic, or numbness. There were jokes, adventure and military drive. I know that you were not afraid of death and accepted it with dignity, like a man, like a warrior.

This is a great loss for the entire army and for Ukraine," Trokhymets wrote.

