Boris Johnson does not believe Trump will abandon Ukraine

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, he will not allow Russia to win the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing an interview Johnson gave to CNN

Details: The former British prime minister said that just continuing Joe Biden’s current policy on Ukraine "is not enough, even if Kamala [Harris] wins".

Advertisement:

Recalling his meetings with Trump while serving as UK Foreign Secretary, Johnson added: "On a lot of the key issues – when it came to Iran, Syria, Ukraine, Russia, or Putin – he [Trump] was very, very solid."

Quote: "I hear what people say. And to say that I’m not anxious would be clearly wrong – I am very concerned. But I believe, on the basis of what Donald Trump has done in the past, that he will be robust."

Johnson believes that Trump, who is driven by his ambition to "Make America Great Again", would not want to start his presidential term by "basically allowing the Soviet empire to be great again".

Advertisement:

Last month, Boris Johnson stated that Trump’s unpredictability alone would have been enough to deter Vladimir Putin from launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: Trump has made it clear during his election campaign that he would halt or significantly reduce military aid to Ukraine if he wins on 5 November, and has also refused to state that he wants Ukraine to win the war.

Support UP or become our patron!