Boris Johnson unveils Ukraine peace plan that Trump might use

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled a peace plan that could end the war "on the right terms for Ukraine and the West".

Source: Boris Johnson in an op-ed for the Daily Mail

Quote: "I believe that Trump can end it — on the right terms for Ukraine and the West. I stress that I cannot be sure exactly what he would do, if elected. But this is what he could do".

Details: Johnson believes that the first step is to strengthen the hand of the West and to strengthen Ukraine.

He believes that US presidential candidate Donald Trump could simply do what comes naturally to him: cut through the red tape and delays, grant the Ukrainians the necessary authorisations, and then, when Putin is pushed back again, he could propose a deal.

Johnson emphasised that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin will have to pull back to at least the pre-invasion borders of 2022. To prevent future conflict and uncertainty, the rest of Ukraine would have to be recognised as a free country with the right to determine its own future, including potential membership in the EU and NATO, and should be welcomed to join as soon as possible.

The politician stressed that Ukrainians have more than a million people with weapons, are already well accustomed to working with NATO equipment and are the most effective anti-Russian force in the world. When the war is over, there is no reason "why Ukrainian forces should not backfill for some of the 70,000 U.S. troops still in Europe".

According to Johnson, this would enable Trump to save money, bring US troops home, and push Europeans to take greater responsibility for their own defence, which is one of Trump's key objectives.

He also suggested that Russian leader Vladimir Putin could claim that the "special military operation" – essentially a full-scale war – was successful and that he had achieved the denazification of Ukraine. Additionally, special protection measures might be implemented for Russian speakers.

Quote: "Above all, with Trump in the White House, there is the real prospect of some global rapprochement with Russia, and with Putin, a return to the days when Russia was a respected partner of the G8 and even of NATO.

But there is only one way to achieve this outcome – through strength. Washington under Trump will have to show that international borders must be respected, and that the Soviet empire cannot be rebuilt by force.

That means backing the Ukrainians to the hilt. If Trump had been in the White House, I don’t think Putin would have been so reckless and criminal as to invade Ukraine.

Never forget, it was Trump, not Obama or Biden, who gave the Ukrainians the Javelin anti-tank weapons that were so crucial in the Battle for Kyiv in 2022. Trump already has a record of making decisive military intervention on behalf of Ukrainian democracy.

If and when he is back in power, later this year, Trump has a massive chance – not just to fix his predecessor’s legacy, but to take the world forward. Donald Trump can see the risk: that a defeat for Ukraine would exact a huge long-term cost on America and the world.

On the other hand, a win for Ukraine – properly handled – could pave the way, paradoxically, for a new and far better relationship with Russia. That would be a big win, for America and for the whole world."

Background:

On 16 July, Boris Johnson met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump to discuss Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Johnson has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine, advocating for all necessary assistance to the country.

In particular, in April, he urged Western countries to lift restrictions on supplying Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defeat Russia in the full-scale war.

