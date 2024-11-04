Canadian PM says first NASAMS system has been sent to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the first NASAMS air defence system ordered by Canada has been shipped to Ukraine. It should arrive by the end of this year.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a post by Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy said he and Trudeau had discussed the Peace Formula and the Victory Plan, which was presented to the Canadian prime minister in more detail last week. They had also discussed cooperation in organising the second Global Peace Summit and getting more countries involved.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In addition, the Prime Minister [Trudeau – ed.] informed me of the shipment of the first NASAMS air defence system ordered by Canada for Ukraine. We expect to receive it by the end of this year."

The two leaders also discussed further defence support for Ukraine and the situation on the battlefield, "in particular the involvement of North Korea in the war", and coordinated cooperation within the framework of Canada's G7 presidency in 2025.

Background:

Ottawa announced plans to send the NASAMS air defence system to Ukraine as long ago as January 2023.

The plan was that Canada would pay the full cost of the system to the US government, and the United States would conclude a sale contract directly with Ukraine.

In early 2024 it was reported that the NASAMS system had still not been shipped from Canada to Ukraine.

