Trudeau calls for redoubled efforts to support Ukraine
Russia has been trying to wear down Ukraine’s strength by causing fatigue among its international partners regarding the war, which underscores the need to strengthen support for Kyiv.
Source: Ukrinform news agency, with reference to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula in Montreal
Quote: "In these challenging times – and make no mistake, every democracy in the world is right now facing challenging times – it would be convenient, and certainly some say, we have our own problems at home; we can't keep up our support for Ukraine. But that’s exactly what the Kremlin wants. They [Russia] have a long view of history. They have no issue sending thousands of their citizens to die while waiting us out. That’s why we must all double down."
Details: Trudeau stressed that the invasion of Ukraine was a "mistake after mistake" for Putin.
Trudeau noted that Putin had overlooked one critical factor: the strength, resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people. "After nearly a thousand days [since the full-scale war began], your resolve has never been stronger. Your belief in a free, democratic, secure and proud Ukraine is unwavering, and the coming victory will be yours. It will be all of ours."
Background:
- On Wednesday, 30 October, Montreal hosted the beginning of a two-day conference focused on the fourth point of Ukraine’s Peace Formula, dubbed Release of Prisoners and Deported Persons. Around 70 countries and international organisations participated in the event, co-organised by Canada and Norway as co-chairs of the working group to implement this point. The conference is expected to conclude with a joint communiqué.
