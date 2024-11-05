All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Air defence system responds in Kyiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 5 November 2024, 04:42
Air defence system responds in Kyiv Oblast
Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence was responding in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 4-5 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The air-raid warning is still in effect. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. Air defence is operating in the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The authorities also called not to record the work of the defence forces, the moment of downing of the airborne assets and their fall.

Background: The Russian military launched attack drones into Ukraine on the night of 4-5 November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv OblastShahed droneair defenceair-raid warning
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast in effect for 11 hours, damage reported in five districts – photos
Ukrainian air defence forces target Rusian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
22:15
"Shot from machine gun point-blank": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: