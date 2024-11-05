Air defence system responds in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence was responding in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 4-5 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The air-raid warning is still in effect. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. Air defence is operating in the oblast."



Details: The authorities also called not to record the work of the defence forces, the moment of downing of the airborne assets and their fall.

Background: The Russian military launched attack drones into Ukraine on the night of 4-5 November.

