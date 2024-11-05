All Sections
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 5 November 2024, 08:22
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,260 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russian occupiers to 701,650 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 701,650 (+1,260) military personnel;
  • 9,208 (+15) tanks;
  • 18,581 (+43) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,150 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,245 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 996 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,309 (+29) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,631 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 28,278 (+41) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,587 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

