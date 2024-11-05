Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 08:22
Russia has lost 1,260 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russian occupiers to 701,650 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 701,650 (+1,260) military personnel;
- 9,208 (+15) tanks;
- 18,581 (+43) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,150 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,245 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 996 (+2) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,309 (+29) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,631 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 28,278 (+41) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,587 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
