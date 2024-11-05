All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Legion in Poland receives over 500 applications over first month of operation

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 5 November 2024, 11:53
Ukrainian Legion in Poland receives over 500 applications over first month of operation
Polish and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The recruitment centre in Lublin, Poland, has collected more than 500 applications to join the Ukrainian Legion in the past month. Among the applicants are Ukrainians who live in the UK, the US and 28 other countries.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform

Details: Representatives of the recruitment centre, which has been operating since the beginning of October at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, said that over 500 applications had been received over the past month from Ukrainian citizens living in 30 countries. 

Advertisement:

The centre's staff consider this a good result, noting that this is only the beginning of their work.

A centre representative, who is responsible for moral and psychological training and conducts direct interviews with Legion candidates, said that most applications come from Ukrainians living in Poland or Czechia.

Nonetheless, he said, applications also come from geographically distant regions, such as the UK, Ireland, Canada and the United States.

Advertisement:

He emphasised that 90% of applications were received from men and 10% from women. In terms of age, about half of the applications were received from young people under 25.

"When it comes to military specialisms, young people are more likely to declare their desire to join assault units or become UAV operators. Older people are inclined to positions close to their specialisms in civilian life, for example, in logistics units," the centre's representative said.

The representative also noted that applications had been submitted by different people, from students willing to take academic leave for military service to older people who have worked abroad, for example, as building workers or lorry drivers.

Women are usually interested in medical specialisms.

"But there are also those who were interested in becoming a sniper," said the centre's employee, adding that there are no restrictions on the choice of military specialism.

Background:

  • On 2 October, Polish National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reported that the number of Ukrainians who had volunteered for the Ukrainian Legion in Poland was extremely low.
  • On 24 October, Piotr Łukasiewicz, Poland's Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, said that his country was ready to train Ukrainian recruited soldiers, but Ukraine must first gather enough people.

Support UP or become our patron!

Poland
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Poland
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
Polish foreign minister suggests Ukraine buy Polish weapons on credit
Poland's Lublin Voivodeship is bracing for wave of refugees from Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
22:15
"Shot from machine gun point-blank": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: