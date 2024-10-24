All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Poland explains what determines start of Ukrainian Legion training

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 24 October 2024, 11:46
Poland explains what determines start of Ukrainian Legion training
Piotr Łukasiewicz. Stock photo: Getty Images

Piotr Łukasiewicz, Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine, has said that his country is ready to train Ukrainian recruited soldiers, but Ukraine must first gather enough people.

Source: Łukasiewicz in an interview with Ukrinform, reported by European Pravda

Details: Łukasiewicz said that the start of training for the first group of Ukrainian soldiers who were recruited to the Ukrainian Legion is a question for Ukrainian diplomats in Poland.

Advertisement:

"This is a matter for Ukraine, not just the Polish authorities. In fact, Ukraine must gather enough people to form a battalion, regiment or other unit," he said. 

Łukasiewicz stressed that Poland provides a meeting place in Lublin for potential soldiers of this unit and is ready to provide instructors and equipment.

"For our part, we are ready to provide instructors and equipment, meaning we are ready to train people. We would really like this unit to be as large and as well trained as possible," Łukasiewicz said.

Advertisement:

He also added that there is a Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade, which has considerable experience in training tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Poland.

Background:

  • On 2 October, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the number of Ukrainians who had joined the Ukrainian Legion in Poland was extremely small.
  • At the same time, in July, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that several thousand Ukrainians had already registered for the Legion.
  • However, in September, journalists reported that the Ukrainian Legion was still an "idea on paper".

Support UP or become our patron!

Poland
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Poland
Poland reveals timeline for transferring MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine
Polish Foreign Minister on closure of Russian consulate in Poznań: Moscow has no reason to retaliate
Poland finds no evidence of airspace violation by Russian drone flying from Ukraine after 2-month investigation
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: