Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has had a phone conversation with Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory in the US presidential election.

Source: Zelenskyy on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "I had an excellent call with President Donald Trump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory."

Details: Zelenskyy added that he agreed with Trump on maintaining close dialogue and furthering cooperation.

Quote: "Strong and unwavering US leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace."

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election and expressed hope that under Trump's leadership, the United States would continue its strong bipartisan support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy also called Trump's victory "special day" and mentioned Ronald Reagan who represented the Republicans, just like Trump.

Background:

In her first speech after her presidential election defeat, US Vice President Kamala Harris promised to keep fighting, likely hinting at her continued involvement in politics.

Earlier, it was reported that US President Joe Biden had congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential election and invited him to the White House.

