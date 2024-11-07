All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Trump

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 November 2024, 00:38
Zelenskyy holds phone conversation with Trump
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: President’s Office of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has had a phone conversation with Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory in the US presidential election.

Source: Zelenskyy on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "I had an excellent call with President Donald Trump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy added that he agreed with Trump on maintaining close dialogue and furthering cooperation.

Quote: "Strong and unwavering US leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace."

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election and expressed hope that under Trump's leadership, the United States would continue its strong bipartisan support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy also called Trump's victory "special day" and mentioned Ronald Reagan who represented the Republicans, just like Trump.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In her first speech after her presidential election defeat, US Vice President Kamala Harris promised to keep fighting, likely hinting at her continued involvement in politics.
  • Earlier, it was reported that US President Joe Biden had congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential election and invited him to the White House.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpUSAZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
Trump
Xi Jinping has phone call with Trump – CNN
Biden administration plans to use US$6bn for weapons for Ukraine before Trump's inauguration – Politico
Biden congratulates Trump on his election victory – CNN
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: