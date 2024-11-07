Ukrainian business invited to help develop internal plan to strengthen Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Representatives of Ukrainian business were invited to join the development of an internal plan for strengthening Ukraine.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, writes Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We offered business to join the development of an internal plan of the economic strategy. Yuliia Svyrydenko is the one spearheading this work. And the strategic vision of [Ukraine’s] business will be taken into account. Just like one of our key geopolitical aims will be in Europe. This is the foundation," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, an internal plan is being prepared these weeks, one of its key points will be the economic element, "where we can release the internal economic power of Ukraine through regulation, adequate competition, in order to empower Ukrainian sovereignty and protection from external aggression."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief instructed its participants to prepare an internal plan for strengthening Ukraine.



