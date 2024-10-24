Zelenskyy orders preparation of Plan for Strengthening Ukraine at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

At the latest meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed its members to prepare an internal Plan for Strengthening Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy said the meeting had covered preparations for the heating season in detail in terms of security, repairs, and work with Ukraine’s partners. Reports were delivered by representatives of the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, the Ministry of Energy, and the Air Force.

Special attention was paid to preparations for Ukraine’s border and frontline hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Long-term energy solutions that will "give Ukraine more resilience" were also discussed.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I gave clear instructions that must be carried out before the beginning of winter."

Details: There were also reports from the Ministry of Defence and the military on staffing brigades and training recruits. "There was a report on the construction of fortifications. There are areas that need to be strengthened," Zelenskyy said.

Quote: "Following today's meeting, I instructed the members of the Staff to prepare certain parts of our internal Plan for Strengthening Ukraine. Along with the Victory Plan, we have to work out all the necessary steps for Ukraine to deliver internal results for our country. This applies to the front line, the defence industry, the economy and finance, information, justice, regional work and other strategic areas. The Secretary of the NSDC [National Security and Defence Council] will be responsible for organising this work."

