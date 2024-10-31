All Sections
Ukraine negotiates with China to export new types of agricultural products

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 31 October 2024, 15:18
Ukraine is negotiating with China to open exports for new types of agricultural products. 

Source: Oleh Osiian, First Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, after talks with representatives of the General Administration of Customs of China and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine.

Quote from Oleh Osiian: "Our goal is to open seven new markets."

Details: Ukraine is trying to agree on exports of peas, wheat flour, livestock feed, beef, corn, poultry, and wild-caught aquatic products to China. The documents for opening these markets are at different stages of development and approval.

"Currently, the pea protocol is at the stage of completing domestic approval in Ukraine, and the texts have been sent to the competent authority in China for consideration," said Vadym Chaikovskyi, Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and Chief State Phytosanitary Inspector of Ukraine.

The Chinese authorities are considering draft protocols on poultry and fish exports. In autumn, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection sent its proposals on the protocol's text.

The protocol on wild-caught aquatic products has already undergone domestic approval and is at the final approval stage by the Chinese side. The texts of the protocols on beef and livestock feed are also undergoing internal approval.

Background: China's central bank launched a new loan tool to increase liquidity in the market and support credit flow in the banking system.

ChinaUkrainebusiness
