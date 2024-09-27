All Sections
Number of industrial parks in Ukraine doubled during Russia's full-scale invasion

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 27 September 2024, 18:08
Number of industrial parks in Ukraine doubled during Russia's full-scale invasion
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The number of registered industrial parks in Ukraine has more than doubled during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: Artur Melezhyk, Head of the Department of Industrial Parks and Investment Support of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrinform reports

Details: "Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of industrial parks has actually more than doubled, and now there are 92 of them," Melezhyk said.

He said that before the start of the war, there were 53 industrial parks in the official register. However, in addition to the registration of new ones, there were also cases of removal of industrial parks from the register, in particular, four this year and eight last year.

It is noted that the increase in the number of industrial parks was influenced by the relocation of enterprises caused by the war. 

Melezhyk also noted that businesses do not just relocate existing or open new businesses in a new location, but create industrial parks for relocation to attract other businesses to their territories. In this format, business operations are more efficient and rational.

Background:

  • Kalush Production was included in the Register of Industrial Parks.
  • Three more industrial parks in Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia and Vinnytsia oblasts received state funding under the Made in Ukraine policy. 

Ukrainebusiness
