All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: We need sufficient weapons, not support in negotiations

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 7 November 2024, 15:58
Zelenskyy: We need sufficient weapons, not support in negotiations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine’s partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons rather than pursue negotiations with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in a speech at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his speech, Zelenskyy thanked the European leaders for supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are not defending ourselves against Russian words, but against Russian attacks. Therefore, we need enough weapons, not support in negotiations," he said.

"Embraces with Putin will not help. Some of you have been embracing him for 20 years and things are only getting worse. He only thinks about wars, and he won’t change. Only pressure can put him in his place," Zelenskyy added.

He also stressed the need to apply the concept of "peace through strength" as opposed to pushing Ukraine to make concessions.

Advertisement:

"Let me emphasise that this war is taking place on Ukrainian soil. Ukraine is grateful for all the support from our partners, we are open to any constructive ideas to achieve a just peace for our country.

But it is Ukraine that must decide what should and should not be on the agenda to end this war," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Background:

  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has warned of the danger of discussing the need to make concessions to Russia for the sake of peace, saying that all demands to end the war should be addressed to Moscow.
  • Yesterday Zelenskyy congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory and commended his dedication to the "peace through strength" strategy.

Support UP or become our patron! 

ZelenskyywarPutinaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

Ukrainian Finance Ministry receives US$1.35 billion grant from US

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea say vehicle carrying soldiers was blown up in Sevastopol, possibly in sabotage operation – photo, video

Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: We need "peace through strength", not concessions to Putin
Ukrainian business invited to help develop internal plan to strengthen Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy arrives in Budapest
RECENT NEWS
00:03
Trump says he spoke to Biden about war in Ukraine and Middle East
23:34
Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director
22:57
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies that Ukraine plans to make nuclear weapons
22:24
Trump officially announces name of future US secretary of state
22:07
Russians strike Kupiansk, injuring 2 people, among them ambulance driver – photos
21:56
Bridge collapses over railway track in occupied Crimea, there are casualties – photo, video
21:26
Russians strike Poltava with UAVs, hitting industrial facility
20:57
Scholz promises Zelenskyy sixth IRIS-T system will be sent by year's end
20:40
Ukrainian railways report extensive damage due to war
20:07
Republicans in US Senate to be led by pro-Ukrainian politician
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: