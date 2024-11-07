Zelenskyy: We need sufficient weapons, not support in negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine’s partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons rather than pursue negotiations with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in a speech at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his speech, Zelenskyy thanked the European leaders for supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are not defending ourselves against Russian words, but against Russian attacks. Therefore, we need enough weapons, not support in negotiations," he said.

"Embraces with Putin will not help. Some of you have been embracing him for 20 years and things are only getting worse. He only thinks about wars, and he won’t change. Only pressure can put him in his place," Zelenskyy added.

He also stressed the need to apply the concept of "peace through strength" as opposed to pushing Ukraine to make concessions.

Advertisement:

"Let me emphasise that this war is taking place on Ukrainian soil. Ukraine is grateful for all the support from our partners, we are open to any constructive ideas to achieve a just peace for our country.

But it is Ukraine that must decide what should and should not be on the agenda to end this war," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Background:

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has warned of the danger of discussing the need to make concessions to Russia for the sake of peace, saying that all demands to end the war should be addressed to Moscow.

Yesterday Zelenskyy congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory and commended his dedication to the "peace through strength" strategy.

Support UP or become our patron!