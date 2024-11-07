All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of casualties rises to 40 after large-scale Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 7 November 2024, 21:47
Number of casualties rises to 40 after large-scale Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The number of casualties following Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 7 November has risen to 40, including four children.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Forty people injured, including four children. This is the consequence of the enemy's air attack on Zaporizhzhia. 

Advertisement:

Boys aged 15, 5 and 1 and a four-month-old girl are under medical supervision."

 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities reported that around 30 people remain in hospital in a moderate condition.

Background: This afternoon, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported a large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces delivered five strikes. 

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeZaporizhzhia
Advertisement:

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

All News
missile strike
Russian cruise missile explodes in Chernihiv's suburbs: two people injured
Woman dies in hospital after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, increasing death toll to 8
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to 7
RECENT NEWS
10:09
Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says
09:54
Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President
09:30
Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi
09:00
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with US Secretary of State and expresses optimism on long-range strikes on Russia
08:54
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 59 Russian attack drones, others disappear from radar
08:41
Total of 160 clashes occur on battlefield over past day, most of them on Kurakhove front
08:11
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
08:00
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day
07:43
Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025
07:27
EU must take its destiny into its own hands after trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: