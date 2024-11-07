Number of casualties rises to 40 after large-scale Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The number of casualties following Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 7 November has risen to 40, including four children.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Forty people injured, including four children. This is the consequence of the enemy's air attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement:

Boys aged 15, 5 and 1 and a four-month-old girl are under medical supervision."

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Local authorities reported that around 30 people remain in hospital in a moderate condition.

Background: This afternoon, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported a large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russian forces delivered five strikes.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!