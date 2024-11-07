All Sections
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: 1 person killed, 10 others injured, including 1-year-old child – photos, video

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 7 November 2024, 15:31
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have launched a large-scale attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia with missiles and guided aerial bombs on 7 November. One person has been killed and 10 others, including a one-year-old child, have been injured in the bombardment.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy delivered five strikes. Sadly, residential buildings and a hospital have been hit."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov reported that people are known to have been injured, and the extent of the damage is being established.

Update: Later, Fedorov added that the Russian attack had claimed the life of 1 person and left 10 others, including a one-year-old child, injured.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

He further noted that two people, including an employee of the medical facility, are in a serious condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to those injured in the bombardment.

