Russian nighttime attack on Odesa: one killed, 13 injured – photos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 9 November 2024, 10:10
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. All photos: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Investigators have found that Russian forces launched a large-scale UAV attack on Odesa and its outskirts on the night of 8-9 November, killing one person and injuring 13 others.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: It was confirmed that two children aged 4 and 16 sustained injuries.

High-rise buildings in two residential complexes, houses, warehouses belonging to a private company and cars were damaged. It was mentioned that at least 10 cars were destroyed completely.

 

