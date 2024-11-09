US to ship over 500 Patriot and NASAMS air defence missiles to Ukraine – WSJ

The United States plans to send Ukraine interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems, which should be enough to last until the end of the year.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Over US$7 billion in funds allowing the Pentagon to transfer weapons and ammunition to Ukraine from its stockpile remain unspent, as do over US$2 billion in funding for long-term equipment contracts for Kyiv.

Advertisement:

US officials from President Joe Biden's administration aim to provide Kyiv with as much military assistance as possible before January to bolster Ukraine's negotiating position and enhance its defence capabilities. A Pentagon official disclosed that, prior to the election, the administration planned to deliver the remaining aid to Ukraine by April.

This timeline has gained new urgency following the US presidential election results.

In response to increased Russian attacks, the Pentagon is preparing to send over 500 interceptors for the Patriot and NASAMS missile defence systems to Ukraine. These supplies are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, according to a senior administration official.

Advertisement:

A US official said these shipments should cover Ukraine's air defence needs until the end of this year.

The administration announced on Friday that it would send "a small number of contractors" to assist Ukraine in repairing and maintaining F-16 fighter jets and other systems. The Pentagon official confirmed that the contractors will arrive in the coming months and will be stationed away from the war zone.

The Biden administration had rejected such a move in August, but since then, the number of systems failing due to a shortage of skilled workers for repairs and maintenance has grown.

"Ensuring these weapon systems remain mission capable is critical for Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Another senior official said the impact of the planned increase in arms transfers on US military stockpiles, particularly air defence, is "a big concern". According to the official, the US is considering options such as buying weapons from other countries to transfer them to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials are pushing for additional ATACMS missiles, which have a range of over 300 km. They say these would allow them to strike far behind the front lines in Russia.

The Pentagon has been reluctant to provide additional ATACMS missiles, citing that Russia has relocated aircraft and other valuable assets beyond their range. Additionally, the Biden administration has maintained its position of not allowing Ukrainian forces to use the missiles for strikes inside Russia.



Background:

Earlier, reports indicated that US President Joe Biden's administration planned to use all remaining funds allocated for military assistance to Ukraine by the day of Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January 2025.

Earlier, reports indicated that US President Joe Biden's administration planned to use all remaining funds allocated for military assistance to Ukraine by the day of Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January 2025. During the election campaign, Trump made it clear that he would cut or drastically reduce military aid to Ukraine if he won on 5 November. He also refused to say that he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

Support UP or become our patron!