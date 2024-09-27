Trump says he is for "fair" peace in Ukraine

US presidential candidate Donald Trump stated that he supports a "fair" peace for Ukraine, but did not say which solution to end the war between Russia and Ukraine would be regarded as such.

Source: Trump in communication with the media after meeting with Zelenskyy in New York, writes CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked what he saw as a "fair" end to the war, Trump responded that it was "too early to say that".

"I have my own ideas and I’m sure the president [Zelenskyy – ed.] definitely has his own ideas. But, [it] has to be fair," Trump said.

Standing next to him, Zelenskyy added that the war should never have started in the first place.

"Putin killed so many people and, of course, we need to do everything to pressure him to stop this war. He is in our territory. That’s the most important," the president of Ukraine emphasised.

Background:

Right before the meeting, Donald Trump praised the way Volodymyr Zelenskyy acted during the attempt to impeach Trump in 2019 and said they had a "great relationship".

He immediately noted the same about his relationship with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and reiterated his confidence that he could quickly stop the war if elected president.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at Trump Tower in New York follows a day of heightened tensions, during which Trump supporters accused the Ukrainian president of "interfering in the election" by criticising Trump's peace plan to support Biden. Additionally, House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to meet with Zelenskyy. Initially, the meeting was believed to be unlikely to take place, but at the last minute, Trump agreed to it.

