Two people killed in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, after electricity wires fall due to Russian attack – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. All photos: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A man and a woman have been killed by the fall of electricity wires after a Russian airstrike on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 9 November.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Electricity wires fell on a man and a woman in Kupiansk due to a Russian attack, causing a fire. Sadly, both civilians died instantly, with their bodies suffering severe burns. Efforts to identify them are ongoing.

The body of victim killed by the fall of electric wires after a Russian airstrike on the city of Kupiansk photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A man, 61, was also injured.

The Russian bombardment also damaged houses, apartment blocks and outbuildings and destroyed 15 garages.

The prosecutor's office clarified that the attack took place at 11:00.

Early reports indicate that the Russians had launched KAB-1500 guided aerial bombs on the city.

