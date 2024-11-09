Situation on battlefield complicated and generally getting worse – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the situation on the battlefield is tending to get worse.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook, following a conversation with the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli

Quote: "At the beginning of the conversation, I informed my American counterpart about the situation on the front line. The situation remains difficult and is tending to escalate. The enemy, using their numerical superiority, continues to conduct offensive actions and is focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

We have ample data on the training of North Korean servicemen to participate in hostilities on the side of the Russian troops."

Details: Syrskyi said that during the conversation, the US confirmed its strict adherence to its commitments to provide the Ukrainian defence forces with the promised range of weapons and military equipment.

