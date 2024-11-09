All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Situation on battlefield complicated and generally getting worse – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 November 2024, 20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and generally getting worse – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the situation on the battlefield is tending to get worse.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook, following a conversation with the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli

Quote: "At the beginning of the conversation, I informed my American counterpart about the situation on the front line. The situation remains difficult and is tending to escalate. The enemy, using their numerical superiority, continues to conduct offensive actions and is focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Advertisement:

We have ample data on the training of North Korean servicemen to participate in hostilities on the side of the Russian troops."

Details: Syrskyi said that during the conversation, the US confirmed its strict adherence to its commitments to provide the Ukrainian defence forces with the promised range of weapons and military equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Oleksandr SyrskyiwarUSA
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukrainian drones hit over 52,000 Russian targets in October – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Ukrainian activist says pressure against him was part of "personal vendetta" from army's top general
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief sums up results of Kursk operation over three months
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
10:09
Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says
09:54
Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President
09:30
Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: