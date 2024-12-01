All Sections
US-supplied cogeneration units help three Ukrainian oblasts after large-scale Russian attack

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 1 December 2024, 12:08
US-supplied cogeneration units help three Ukrainian oblasts after large-scale Russian attack
A cogeneration unit. Photo: Brink on X (Twitter)

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided Ukraine with cogeneration units that have helped provide heat and water to thousands of people in three Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink said that the 28 November Russian attacks left 1 million people in Ukraine without heat and electricity on the eve of winter.

Thus, she noted that cogeneration units provided by USAID helped provide heat and water to thousands of people in Volyn, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne oblasts.

Background:

  • On the night of 27-28 November, Russia launched a large-scale combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy sector. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 76 cruise missiles, three air-to-surface missiles and 35 drones out of 188 Russian aerial assets.
  • In early October, the United States, through the USAID, provided Ukraine with a batch of supplies to protect its energy infrastructure.
  • On 29 November, reports indicate that with the support of USAID, the UNICEF Children's Fund provided a boiler house to a rural hromada in Kharkiv Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.]

