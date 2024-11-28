Russian attack on 28 November: Ukraine's air defence shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones out of 188 Russian air targets

Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy system on the night of 27–28 November, with Ukrainian air defence intercepting 76 cruise missiles, 3 air-to-surface missiles, and 35 drones – out of a total of 188 Russian air targets.

Details: Russian forces launched an attack using different types of missiles and attack drones at 19:30 on 27 November. Ukraine’s Air Forces detected 188 air targets:

3 S-300 air defence missiles launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast;

57 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Russia’s Volgograd Oblast;

28 Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea;

3 Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles launched from the airspace over the Black Sea;

97 Shahed attack drones and drones of an unidentified type from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk and Millerovo, Russia.

As of 10:30 on 28 November, the Air Force confirmed that the following Russian air targets had been shot down:

76 Kalibr/Kh-101 cruise missiles;

3 Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles;

35 Shahed attack drones and drones of an unidentified type;

62 drones (lost from radar).

Air defence forces, aircraft, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Air Force and other branches of defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian attack.

