Ukrainian seaports process 70% more cargo in 2024 than last year

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 12 December 2024, 12:21
Tymur Tkachenko. Photo: Facebook

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian seaports have handled 91.1 million tonnes of cargo, up 70% year-on-year.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: "Since the beginning of 2024, the volume of cargo handled has totalled 91.1 million tonnes, of which 89.9 million tonnes were handled in the period from January to November. This is 70% more than in the same period last year, when the figure was 52.8 million tonnes," Tkachenko said.

In November, Ukrainian seaports handled 7.6 million tonnes of cargo against last year’s 6.7 million tonnes.

Grain remains the leader in terms of the volume processed between January and November, with 56.1 million tonnes processed in 2024 against 39.4 million tonnes in the same period last year.

The second place goes to ore cargoes, with 16.7 million tonnes compared to 3.2 million tonnes in 2023.

The Ukrainian humanitarian sea corridor plays an important role in this growth, with 73.4 million tonnes of cargo transported since the beginning of the year.

Background: Ukraine’s sea corridor has enabled the steel industry to ramp up production compared to 2023. However, this growth is not particularly substantial.

exportUkraine
