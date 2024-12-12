All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister heads to Germany to talk to European counterparts about support for Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 12 December 2024, 13:20
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will visit Germany on 12 December on the invitation of his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha will visit Germany on 12 December at Baerbock’s invitation.

He will take part in talks with the foreign ministers of Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, France, the British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The meeting participants will discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, raising the cost of war for Russia and ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.

  • During a visit to Berlin on 11 December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and suggested that Germany introduce an additional tax on Russian goods.
  • On 12 December, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze arrived in Kyiv to personally hand over part of Germany’s aid to Ukraine for the third winter of the full-scale war.

