Finnish PM calls for increased support for Ukraine and common European defence

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 12 December 2024, 14:28
Finnish PM calls for increased support for Ukraine and common European defence
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said it is critical that the international community continue to help Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

Source: Orpo in an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to the Japanese broadcaster, Orpo supports US President-elect Donald Trump's wish for peace in Ukraine, but Ukraine should be represented at the bargaining table.

Quote: "It's crucial that we continue to support Ukraine, to strengthen Ukraine's position," he said.

Orpo noted that now is not the time to reduce support for Ukraine, but to provide more support and show Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that he cannot win, even at the negotiating table.

The head of the Finnish government also stressed the importance of the joint work of European countries, saying that Europe should take more responsibility for its own defense.

Separately, he recalled the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia and called it a "very dangerous new phenomenon in this war."

Background: 

  • Earlier, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen warned of the danger of Western countries becoming increasingly tired of helping Ukraine.
  • Valtonen believes that imposing neutrality on Ukraine, as happened in Finnish history after the war with the Soviet Union in the 1940s, will not lead to a peaceful resolution of the crisis with Russia.
  • In early December, it was announced that the country would transfer to Ukraine the 26th batch of defence support, including winter equipment.

