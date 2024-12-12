Georgian opposition declares non-recognition of presidential election

Opposition political groups in Georgia, including Coalition for Change, Unity – National Movement, Strong Georgia and Gakharia for Georgia, have announced that they do not recognise the legitimacy of the presidential election scheduled for 14 December.

Source: joint statement by opposition political forces published on 12 December, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We, the political parties that won the October 26 elections, do not recognise the self-proclaimed government, or any of its branches. The only legitimate state institution is the president. Therefore, the only legitimate representative of Georgia is Salome Zourabichvili."

Advertisement:

Details: The opposition stressed that they do not recognise the so-called "presidential election" set for 14 December by the "so-called parliament hijacked by Ivanishvili, which has neither international nor domestic political legitimacy".

Quote: "The illegitimate parliament does not have the authority to elect the president - thus Salome Zourabichvili remains the president of Georgia, the commander-in-chief of the defence forces and the highest representative of the country in foreign relations.

There is only one way out of the severe political crisis that has arisen - new, free and fair elections. We appreciate the support of our international partners and expect further effective and decisive steps."

Advertisement:

Background:

Salome Zourabichvili declared she will not step down after her term ends and has announced her intention "to lead political processes" in the country.

Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, which has declared an anti-Western stance and halted the country’s EU integration, has nominated former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as its presidential candidate. The president is to be elected on Saturday through a vote by an electoral college, marking the first time it will not be a nationwide vote.

Marko Mihkelson, Chair of the Estonian Foreign Affairs Committee, has called on Western countries not to recognise Georgia’s presidential election.

Support UP or become our patron!