Georgian opposition declares non-recognition of presidential election

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 12 December 2024, 20:42
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Opposition political groups in Georgia, including Coalition for Change, Unity – National Movement, Strong Georgia and Gakharia for Georgia, have announced that they do not recognise the legitimacy of the presidential election scheduled for 14 December.

Source: joint statement by opposition political forces published on 12 December, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We, the political parties that won the October 26 elections, do not recognise the self-proclaimed government, or any of its branches. The only legitimate state institution is the president. Therefore, the only legitimate representative of Georgia is Salome Zourabichvili."

Details: The opposition stressed that they do not recognise the so-called "presidential election" set for 14 December by the "so-called parliament hijacked by Ivanishvili, which has neither international nor domestic political legitimacy".

Quote: "The illegitimate parliament does not have the authority to elect the president - thus Salome Zourabichvili remains the president of Georgia, the commander-in-chief of the defence forces and the highest representative of the country in foreign relations. 

There is only one way out of the severe political crisis that has arisen - new, free and fair elections. We appreciate the support of our international partners and expect further effective and decisive steps."

Background:

  • Salome Zourabichvili declared she will not step down after her term ends and has announced her intention "to lead political processes" in the country.
  • Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, which has declared an anti-Western stance and halted the country’s EU integration, has nominated former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as its presidential candidate. The president is to be elected on Saturday through a vote by an electoral college, marking the first time it will not be a nationwide vote.
  • Marko Mihkelson, Chair of the Estonian Foreign Affairs Committee, has called on Western countries not to recognise Georgia’s presidential election.

