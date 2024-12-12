Georgian opposition declares non-recognition of presidential election
Opposition political groups in Georgia, including Coalition for Change, Unity – National Movement, Strong Georgia and Gakharia for Georgia, have announced that they do not recognise the legitimacy of the presidential election scheduled for 14 December.
Source: joint statement by opposition political forces published on 12 December, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "We, the political parties that won the October 26 elections, do not recognise the self-proclaimed government, or any of its branches. The only legitimate state institution is the president. Therefore, the only legitimate representative of Georgia is Salome Zourabichvili."
Details: The opposition stressed that they do not recognise the so-called "presidential election" set for 14 December by the "so-called parliament hijacked by Ivanishvili, which has neither international nor domestic political legitimacy".
Quote: "The illegitimate parliament does not have the authority to elect the president - thus Salome Zourabichvili remains the president of Georgia, the commander-in-chief of the defence forces and the highest representative of the country in foreign relations.
There is only one way out of the severe political crisis that has arisen - new, free and fair elections. We appreciate the support of our international partners and expect further effective and decisive steps."
Background:
- Salome Zourabichvili declared she will not step down after her term ends and has announced her intention "to lead political processes" in the country.
- Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, which has declared an anti-Western stance and halted the country’s EU integration, has nominated former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as its presidential candidate. The president is to be elected on Saturday through a vote by an electoral college, marking the first time it will not be a nationwide vote.
- Marko Mihkelson, Chair of the Estonian Foreign Affairs Committee, has called on Western countries not to recognise Georgia’s presidential election.
