North Koreans and Russians cannot cooperate effectively due to language barrier – ISW

Poor coordination and a language barrier between the North Korean and Russian military in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have led to serious problems on the battlefield. Incidents of friendly fire and communication difficulties is reducing the effectiveness of joint operations.

Details: Ineffective communication is complicating the coordination of combat operations, which is especially noticeable in the context of intense infantry attacks involving North Korean units. The ISW reports that such problems are systemic and will continue in the short term, impairing the overall combat capability of troops in the area.

The language barrier is significantly affecting the effectiveness of interaction between North Korean and Russian forces, leading to mistakes such as friendly fire and disrupting the overall coordination of operations.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that North Korean troops mistakenly fired at Akhmat special forces vehicles, resulting in the deaths of Russian servicemen. [Akhmat is a Chechen armed formation fighting on Russia’s side – ed.]

DIU reported that a military contingent consisting of Russian and North Korean servicemen in Kursk Oblast had lost 200 people as of 14 December as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on North Korean troops.

Poor integration and ongoing communication problems between Russian and North Korean troops are likely to continue to cause friction in Russian military operations in Kursk Oblast in the near term.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 15 December:

Russian forces conducted a roughly battalion-sized mechanised assault on the Siversk front following a recent reported command change of the Russian forces operating near Siversk.

The recent Siversk assault indicates that Russian forces appear to be learning to conduct more effective assaults but remain far from restoring manoeuvre to the battlefield.

North Korean forces are reportedly facing expected struggles with high casualties and poor communication with Russian forces in Kursk Oblast, likely disrupting coordination between North Korean and Russian personnel and undermining Russian military operations.

Russia's immediate plans for its military assets in Syria remain unclear as reports continue that Russia has secured agreements to keep its main military bases in western Syria while also withdrawing from its other bases in the country.

Russian forces recently advanced near Siversk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Vuhledar.

Russian sources continue to complain about the Russian military's insufficient training system and inept military instructors.

