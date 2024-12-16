Ukraine manufactures around 100 Peklo (Hell) missiles

Ukraine’s new Peklo (Hell) cruise missiles have gone into production. Around 100 missiles have been manufactured over the past three months.

Source: an article by Ekonomichna Pravda: "Hell" for the Russians. How Ukraine was creating a super-drone and ended up with a cruise missile

Details: Ekonomichna Pravda reported that Peklo missiles went into production as soon as the designs were approved and codified. The same units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that operate long-range attack drones are entering into contracts for the purchase of these missiles.

Advertisement:

Over the past three months, the company has produced around 100 missiles and is now increasing its production capacity. The exact price of a Peklo missile cannot be disclosed, but it is less than the cost of the Ukrainian Lyutyi (Fierce) kamikaze drone.

According to the manufacturer, 70% of the missile’s components are domestically manufactured by private and state-owned firms. There are many bottlenecks in mass production, and they are being addressed by substituting interchangeable components. This means the missile will be able to run on different engines, depending on their availability on the market.

Support UP or become our patron!