All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Assad sent millions of dollars and euros in cash to Russia before fleeing – FT

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 16 December 2024, 11:40
Assad sent millions of dollars and euros in cash to Russia before fleeing – FT
Russian flag and national symbol, Syrian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Central Bank of Syria secretly transferred US$250 million in cash to Moscow by plane in 2018-2019.

Source: Financial Times

Details: The Russian customs aggregator Import Genius has disclosed information about these transfers, which occurred at a time when Syria was heavily dependent on Russian military support and Bashar al-Assadʼs regime was suffering from Western sanctions.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the Assad family was buying luxury properties in Moscow through schemes using a network of shell companies and loan agreements.

Money was transferred from Syria to Russian banks that later came under US sanctions, such as RFC Bank and TSMR Bank.

The experts interviewed, including David Schenker, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs from 2019 to 2021, suggested that these transfers were a way to transfer looted money out of the country, provide a luxurious life for the regime and its entourage and evade Western sanctions.

Advertisement:

At the same time, another source familiar with the Syrian central bank's data provided an alternative explanation: the bank had to make cash payments due to sanctions, to purchase wheat from Russia and pay for money printing services and "defence" expenses.

Support UP or become our patron!

SyriaRussia
Advertisement:

Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW

US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

All News
Syria
Russia pulls hundreds of soldiers out of Damaskus – Financial Times
Israel attacks military facilities in Syria's Tartus, where Russian base is located – videos
Zelenskyy: Ukraine coordinates food aid with Syria
RECENT NEWS
07:38
Taras Chmut: We have chaos in the military command
06:42
Russia publishes festive video of air defence shooting down Santa amid reports of Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Grozny
05:46
Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW
04:44
Russians establish drone assembly classes in schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
03:50
Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack caused injuries and destruction in Belgorod Oblast
02:59
Ukrainian intelligence: About 600,000 Russian troops currently deployed to fight against Ukraine
01:57
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shahed drones: roof of high-rise building on fire
01:07
Ukrainian intelligence: Ukrainian drones can operate at distance of up to 2,000 kilometres into Russia
00:48
US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: