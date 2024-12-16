All Sections
Ukraine sanctions Russian drone manufacturers

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 16 December 2024, 19:23
Ukraine sanctions Russian drone manufacturers
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) has imposed personal sanctions on four companies and two individuals involved in the production of Russian combat FPV drones. The process was initiated by analysts from Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau.

Source: press service of the Economic Security Bureau

Details: Economic Security Bureau experts had identified a group of Russian businesses that specialise in developing and manufacturing reconnaissance and combat FPV drones – Upyr, Rusak, Lastochka, Antonov, Peresmeshnik, Voron, Dzhuzhik and Shchegol.

Quote: "These drones are actively used in the combat zone and have specific modifications designed for the high-precision destruction of various types of targets," the Economic Security Bureau said in a statement.

In addition to producing drones, the firms also manufacture components for them and provide training for Russian troops with a view to their future participation in the war against Ukraine.

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a National Security Council resolution to impose sanctions on a list of individuals and companies.

Support UP or become our patron!

