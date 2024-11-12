Zelenskyy sanctions a number of individuals and businesses
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions on certain individuals and businesses.
Source: the relevant decrees, published on the President's Office website
Details: By Decree No. 761/2024, Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council to sanction 15 individuals for a period of 10 years, including Mikhail Razvozhayev, a Russian native and the so-called governor of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, and the collaborator Vladimir Nemtsev.
The same decree gives effect to the NSDC’s decision to impose 10-year sanctions on 39 companies.
By Decree No. 762/2024, the President put into effect the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions for 10 years on 63 companies, including Russian airlines and airports such as Sheremetyevo Handling; Domodedovo Airport Handling; Airport Service; Northern Capital Air Gate; Aeroflot Techs; and Sky Food Vnukovo.
Oil and gas companies were also sanctioned, including RussNeft, Tuimaada-Neft Oil Company, and Gazpromneft-Aero Novosibirsk.
Both decrees came into force on the day of their publication, 12 November.
Background:
- Last month, Zelenskyy signed two decrees enacting an NSDC decision On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions).
- The legal entities sanctioned by the NSDC included Russian and Chinese companies, notably the state-owned Rostec Corporation.
- Pro-Russian Ukrainian lawyer Tetiana Montian was one of the individuals sanctioned.
