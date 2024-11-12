All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy sanctions a number of individuals and businesses

Alina ShtempelTuesday, 12 November 2024, 18:39
Zelenskyy sanctions a number of individuals and businesses
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions on certain individuals and businesses.

Source: the relevant decrees, published on the President's Office website

Details: By Decree No. 761/2024, Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council to sanction 15 individuals for a period of 10 years, including Mikhail Razvozhayev, a Russian native and the so-called governor of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, and the collaborator Vladimir Nemtsev.

Advertisement:

The same decree gives effect to the NSDC’s decision to impose 10-year sanctions on 39 companies.

By Decree No. 762/2024, the President put into effect the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions for 10 years on 63 companies, including Russian airlines and airports such as Sheremetyevo Handling; Domodedovo Airport Handling; Airport Service; Northern Capital Air Gate; Aeroflot Techs; and Sky Food Vnukovo.

Oil and gas companies were also sanctioned, including RussNeft, Tuimaada-Neft Oil Company, and Gazpromneft-Aero Novosibirsk.

Advertisement:

Both decrees came into force on the day of their publication, 12 November.

Background:

  • Last month, Zelenskyy signed two decrees enacting an NSDC decision On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions).
  • The legal entities sanctioned by the NSDC included Russian and Chinese companies, notably the state-owned Rostec Corporation.
  • Pro-Russian Ukrainian lawyer Tetiana Montian was one of the individuals sanctioned.

Support UP or become our patron!

National Security and Defence CouncilsanctionsZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
National Security and Defence Council
Ukraine realises war will end with negotiations, there is Zelenskyy's peace formula for this – Ukraine's Security and Defence Council Secretary
Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary: There is no threat of attack on Kharkiv
Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council to develop Ukrainian doctrine
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: