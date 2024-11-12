Zelenskyy sanctions a number of individuals and businesses

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions on certain individuals and businesses.

Source: the relevant decrees, published on the President's Office website

Details: By Decree No. 761/2024, Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council to sanction 15 individuals for a period of 10 years, including Mikhail Razvozhayev, a Russian native and the so-called governor of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, and the collaborator Vladimir Nemtsev.

Advertisement:

The same decree gives effect to the NSDC’s decision to impose 10-year sanctions on 39 companies.

By Decree No. 762/2024, the President put into effect the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions for 10 years on 63 companies, including Russian airlines and airports such as Sheremetyevo Handling; Domodedovo Airport Handling; Airport Service; Northern Capital Air Gate; Aeroflot Techs; and Sky Food Vnukovo.

Oil and gas companies were also sanctioned, including RussNeft, Tuimaada-Neft Oil Company, and Gazpromneft-Aero Novosibirsk.

Advertisement:

Both decrees came into force on the day of their publication, 12 November.

Background:

Last month, Zelenskyy signed two decrees enacting an NSDC decision On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions).

The legal entities sanctioned by the NSDC included Russian and Chinese companies, notably the state-owned Rostec Corporation.

Pro-Russian Ukrainian lawyer Tetiana Montian was one of the individuals sanctioned.

Support UP or become our patron!