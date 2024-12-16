All Sections
Ukraine's state grid operator says latest Russian attack targeted cross-border energy infrastructure

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 16 December 2024, 21:00
Ukraine's state grid operator says latest Russian attack targeted cross-border energy infrastructure
Stock photo: Getty Images

One of the key objectives of Russia's latest massive attack on Ukraine’s energy system on 13 December was to target cross-border energy infrastructure. The aim was to significantly reduce Ukraine's export and import capacities or completely cut off its energy system from Europe.

Source: Yurii Boiko, adviser to Ukraine’s Prime Minister and a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned electricity transmission operator, during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "A distinctive feature of the latest attack is that it targeted network infrastructure that is directly involved in export-import operations between Ukraine and its European neighbors. This was done to reduce import capabilities as much as possible and ideally cut Ukraine’s system off from Europe’s."

Details: Overall, Boiko said, the attack focused on predictable targets: "As ever, key energy infrastructure facilities both in transmission and electricity generation – came under attack."

Boiko added that it could cost around US$1 million to physically protect an area of 100 square metres.

Quote: "To protect generation facilities, you’d need to construct a concrete sarcophagus the height of a 10-12-storey building with 8-10 entrances… This example should answer the question of whether it’s possible to fully protect substations. Protection covers key elements of the equipment, but damage still occurs, and repairs take time."

Background: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported that electricity imports have nearly doubled in recent days, reaching 21,200 MWh on 16 December, compared to 12,400 MWh on 12 December, the day before the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

