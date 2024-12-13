Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

Russia is once again launching a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on Friday, 13 December, targeting energy facilities in particular.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

Quote: "The enemy continues its terror. Once again, the energy sector across Ukraine is under large-scale attack. Power engineers are taking all the necessary measures to minimise the negative consequences for the power system. As soon as the security situation allows, the damage will be ascertained."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned power regulator, added that consumption restriction measures have been increased today due to the large-scale missile attack on power facilities.

Background: Ternopil Oblast Military Administration reported that 50% of consumers in Ternopil Oblast have been cut off from the power grid at the moment.

Support UP or become our patron!