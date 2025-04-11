All Sections
Trump's envoy Witkoff heads to Russia for third meeting with Putin, Axios reports

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukFriday, 11 April 2025, 10:28
Trump's envoy Witkoff heads to Russia for third meeting with Putin, Axios reports
Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, has travelled to Russia and is expected to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday 11 April.

Source: Axios, citing a source familiar with the trip and data from FlightRadar, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This will be Witkoff’s third meeting with Putin as the Trump administration continues its push to secure a settlement to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A US State Department spokesperson did not respond to Axios’ request for comment on Witkoff’s trip on the evening of 10 April.

Notably, Trump is said to be frustrated by the lack of significant progress in the talks in recent weeks and at one point said he was "very angry" because of Putin’s remarks concerning Ukraine.

If no ceasefire agreement is reached by the end of the month, Trump may impose additional sanctions on Russia, either through executive action or by urging Congress to pass new sanctions legislation, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.

Background:

  • Last week, Witkoff hosted Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Washington as part of efforts to break the deadlock.
  • On 10 April, the US and Russia concluded a prisoner exchange deal that included the release of Ksenia Karelinа, a US-Russian dual national.
  • Negotiations over the deal stemmed from Witkoff’s previous meeting with Putin in March.
  • American and Russian diplomats also met again in Istanbul on 10 April to discuss the normalisation of relations between the two countries.

