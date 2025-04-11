UK reportedly considers deploying its troops to Ukraine for five years

The UK is considering deploying its troops to Ukraine for five years, according to plans currently being discussed by the allies.

Source: The Telegraph

Details: The UK military leadership thus wants to help train and recover the Ukrainian army to prevent a new Russian invasion.

This roadmap was proposed during discussions between the UK and France on the coalition of the willing.

In general, the parties are considering different options for sending troops. According to one of them, a European-led force would be sent to Ukraine to initially deter Russia from violating any settlement and give the Ukrainian military much-needed breathing space.

French military planners are convinced that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is unlikely to authorise another attack against Western forces inside Ukraine when his troops are only able to capture small areas.

According to the plan, a "reassurance force" led by France and the United Kingdom will also offer assistance in protecting Ukraine's skies and sea.

However, the main purpose of the deployment will be to immediately help train and recover the Ukrainian armed forces to deter another potential Russian attack.

According to The Telegraph, the foreign forces will be withdrawn in stages afterwards, with the final withdrawal taking place in about five years.

After co-chairing the 30-nation meeting, UK Defence Secretary John Healey said he would not disclose details of the plans under discussion, as it would "simply make Putin wiser".

Background:

The coalition of the willing has four main goals for Ukraine's future security forces: safe skies, safe seas, peace on the ground and a strong Ukrainian army.

As reported, the coalition of the willing led by France and the UK is working on a plan to send a mission to Ukraine to guarantee the future ceasefire.

On 4 April, the French and UK chiefs of staff visited Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's top leadership. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the needs and challenges of the Ukrainian army with a view to providing long-term support.

