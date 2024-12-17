All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Ministry allocates additional US$45 million for purchase of drones for combat brigades

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 17 December 2024, 17:03
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH 1.89 billion (about US$45 million) to combat brigades for the purchase of drones.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence

Details: This will provide the military units with additional UAVs through decentralised procurement. This year, the Ministry of Defence will spend more than UAH 100 billion (about US$2.4 billion) on drones.

According to the report, 55% of the amount will be spent on Mavic drones, including those with night vision. Another 18% of the amount will be spent on the purchase of FPV kamikaze drones.

In addition, significant funding has been allocated for the purchase of reconnaissance UAVs, bombers, and spare parts for them.

The brigades will reportedly purchase what they need to perform combat missions on their own. The drones will be sent to the frontline immediately.

Background:

  • Commenting on the redirection of UAH 23 billion (US$548 million) to the State Border Guard Service, the Ministry of Defence noted that there was a risk of funds not being used.
  • The Ministry of Defence will allocate an additional UAH 1.1 billion (US$26.2 million) to purchase drones for the Armed Forces.

"Hell" for the Russians. How Ukraine was creating a super-drone and ended up with a cruise missile
Ukraine manufactures around 100 Peklo (Hell) missiles
Ukraine's Defence Ministry claims there were no army supply issues this year
