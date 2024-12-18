All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK to continue training Ukrainian military in 2025

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 18 December 2024, 18:57
UK to continue training Ukrainian military in 2025
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom intends to carry on with Operation Interflex, a UK-led training mission, to train Ukrainian military personnel on its soil throughout 2025.

Source: John Healey, UK Secretary of State for Defence, in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency during a visit to Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Healey reaffirmed London's commitment to continuing to lead the training of Ukrainian soldiers as part of Operation Interflex throughout 2025.

Advertisement:

He added that even if the fighting stops, Ukraine's need for military training, defence assistance, and the solidarity and support that the UK can provide would not disappear.

The defence secretary also noted that during his meetings with Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov, they discussed how the UK could strengthen Ukraine's defence industry "so that it becomes an important part of your ability to fight today and defend yourself with your allies in the future".

For reference

Advertisement:
  • Ukrainian military exercises in Europe are primarily conducted within two programmes: Interflex, led by the UK, and the EU-led EUMAM initiative.
  • Operation Interflex, initiated in the autumn of 2022, involves more than 10 countries providing training for Ukrainian military personnel in the UK.
  • As of November 2024, 50,000 Ukrainian servicemen have received training as part of the operation.

Support UP or become our patron!

UK
Advertisement:

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bln

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

Almost half of Ukrainians believe Trump's victory brings peace closer – poll

Russia relies on Western equipment to produce its newest Oreshnik missile – FT

All News
UK
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv on visit
UK allocates £35 million for emergency support to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bln since beginning of year
16:43
Ukraine receives US$485 mln from US and World Bank for social and humanitarian needs
16:20
Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bln
15:27
Azerbaijan Airlines: Plane crash in Kazakhstan caused by external influence
14:57
Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast
14:48
Ukrainian foreign minister does not rule out possibility that Russian tried to hide downing of Azerbaijani plane
14:25
EXPLAINERWho to lead Germany and what to change
14:05
Russian aviation watchdog hints at air defence engagement during Azerbaijani plane crash
13:31
Foreign airlines cancel flights over Russia after Azerbaijani plane crash
13:23
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: