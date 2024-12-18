UK to continue training Ukrainian military in 2025

The United Kingdom intends to carry on with Operation Interflex, a UK-led training mission, to train Ukrainian military personnel on its soil throughout 2025.

Source: John Healey, UK Secretary of State for Defence, in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency during a visit to Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Healey reaffirmed London's commitment to continuing to lead the training of Ukrainian soldiers as part of Operation Interflex throughout 2025.

He added that even if the fighting stops, Ukraine's need for military training, defence assistance, and the solidarity and support that the UK can provide would not disappear.

The defence secretary also noted that during his meetings with Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov, they discussed how the UK could strengthen Ukraine's defence industry "so that it becomes an important part of your ability to fight today and defend yourself with your allies in the future".

For reference:

Ukrainian military exercises in Europe are primarily conducted within two programmes: Interflex, led by the UK, and the EU-led EUMAM initiative.

Operation Interflex, initiated in the autumn of 2022, involves more than 10 countries providing training for Ukrainian military personnel in the UK.

As of November 2024, 50,000 Ukrainian servicemen have received training as part of the operation.

