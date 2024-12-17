UK allocates £35 million for emergency support to Ukraine

The United Kingdom has announced £35 million (approximately €42 million) of emergency support to help repair Ukraine's energy system and support those most in need.

Source: UK government press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Of the total sum, £20 million is designated for emergency needs to sustain the energy system, including repairing damaged infrastructure, creating additional generation capacities, and protecting energy facilities.

This includes a project that will generate an additional 20 MW, enough to power up to 20,000 homes.

The remaining £15 million is being allocated for humanitarian support for the most vulnerable. Of this amount, £5 million will be provided through UNICEF projects, while £10 million will go to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to equip collective accommodation centres for displaced persons and provide cash payments for winter.

On 17 December, the UK also expanded its sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet.

Background: Estonia recently announced an additional €200,000 in similar assistance for Ukraine.

