Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 18 December 2024, 21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the need for continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression during a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, 18 December.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the UK Prime Minister's Office

Details: The statement noted that during the conversation, Trump and Starmer reaffirmed their common desire to "strengthen the close and historic relationship between the UK and the US" and to work "together on shared priorities".

Quote: "Turning to global conflicts, the Prime Minister reiterated the need for allies to stand together with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and to ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position."

More details: The parties also discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed to meet as soon as possible.

Background:

  • Earlier, the US president-elect said that he would not "abandon Ukraine" in his attempts to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Donald Trump's team is currently working on a plan to end hostilities in Ukraine, and he recently said that he had made "some progress".

