UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv on visit

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 December 2024, 18:26
John Healey inspecting destroyed Russian equipment in Kyiv on 18 December. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

John Healey, UK Secretary of State for Defence, has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform news agency

Details: The agency notes that Healey arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, 18 December.

In a conversation with a reporter, Healey stated that the purpose of his visit was to discuss a joint action plan with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. The plan aims to strengthen Ukraine "not only now, in the battle you are currently fighting, but also through 2025 and into the future".

Healey said that the visit was also intended to send a message to Putin, emphasising that Ukraine would enjoy steadfast support and that efforts would continue to coordinate international activities to assist Ukraine for as long as necessary. He added that it was crucial to strengthen Ukraine and exert pressure on Putin.

When asked about Putin's nuclear threats aimed at deterring aid to Ukraine, the defence secretary stated that they were not working.

He noted that the world should not be intimidated by Putin's rhetoric or any of his escalatory actions, stressing that they were not frightened by them.

He expressed his belief that Putin "will not win, no matter how long it takes".

The British TV channel Sky News reported that Healey had met with Serhii Boiev, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, and visited an exhibition of destroyed Russian equipment at Saint Michael's Square, as well as a memorial wall for Ukraine's fallen defenders.

Previously:

  • Last month, Healey met with the defence ministers of four other European nations to discuss further support for Ukraine as Donald Trump returns to the White House.
  • UK intelligence reported that, in November, the average daily losses of Russian forces in Ukraine (killed and wounded) reached a new record.

