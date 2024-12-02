USAID provides funding to repair damaged gas pipelines

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided assistance to repair pipelines belonging to Naftogaz subsidiary UkrGasVydobuvannya that have been damaged as a result of hostilities.

Source: press service of Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company Naftogaz

Details: Naftogaz said the pipe products were provided by Tetra Tech ES, Inc., the contractor for the Energy Security Project (ESP).

USAID has also supplied additional equipment to protect the group's gas producing facilities against Russian attacks.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, USAID has provided the company with 102 diesel power plants and 6,000 tonnes of methanol, a vital raw material for the production, treatment and transportation of natural gas.

"In total, UkrGasVydobuvannya has received more than 1,700 pipeline parts," said Oleksii Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz Group. "We are grateful to our international partners for their aid – it is especially important in light of the ongoing attacks on electricity infrastructure. It is crucial for us to keep production processes stable until the end of the heating season."

Background: UkrGasVydobuvannya, a subsidiary of the Naftogaz Group, drilled a well at a newly discovered field.

