Norway to provide F-35 fighter jets and NASAMS air defence system to protect Ukraine assistance hub in Poland

Monday, 2 December 2024, 20:14
Norway to provide F-35 fighter jets and NASAMS air defence system to protect Ukraine assistance hub in Poland
Norwegian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Norwegian government has agreed to send F-35 fighter jets and NASAMS air defence systems to Poland to protect Rzeszów, a crucial Ukrainian assistance hub.

Source: Norwegian government, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: As previously stated, Ukraine is in desperate need of military assistance, with Poland serving as the primary supply hub.

As a result, beginning in December 2024, Norway will be responsible for the air defence of the most critical node for transferring civilian and military commodities from other countries to Ukraine.

Quote: "This way, Norway contributes to ensuring that aid to Ukraine reaches its destination, allowing Ukraine to continue its fight for freedom," Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.

Norway will protect airspace over the airport in Rzeszów as part of NATO's integrated air and missile defense.

"Norway is sending approximately 100 soldiers, NASAMS air defence systems, and F-35 fighter jets. The mission will take place between December and Easter, and will operate within Polish airspace. Various NATO allies take turns in providing Poland with such protection," the report said.

Background: 

  • Last week, it was announced that Norway and Poland had agreed to share responsibility for protecting the primary transit gateway for foreign military supplies to Ukraine.
  • Also in January, German Patriot systems will be deployed in Poland to improve Rzeszów's security. 

NorwayPolandaid for Ukraine
