US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine

The United States stated on Monday, 2 December, that it would provide Ukraine with another US$725 million in help.

Source: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Blinken, new military support is supplied within the context of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) programme, which has already been used by President Biden to use the reserves of the US Defense Department.

The package includes Stinger missiles, anti-drone weapons, HIMARS ammunition, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition, drones, anti-personnel mines, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, TOW anti-tank missiles, small arms and ammunition, demolition equipment and ammunition, and equipment to protect critical national infrastructure.

"The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression," Blinken stated.

The package represents a significant increase in the number of weapons provided through Biden's use of the PDA programme. Previous PDA packages typically ranged from US$125 million to US$250 million.

Background:

Biden now has access to US$4-5 billion in PDA funds approved by Congress, which he is expected to use before Republican president-elect Donald Trump takes office on 20 January.

Meanwhile, the WSJ reports that the Biden administration does not have enough time to provide Ukraine with all the military aid authorised by Congress before Biden’s presidency ends in January 2025, and some of the authority in this regard will be transferred to Donald Trump's team.

The Pentagon says they have reached the amount of weaponry that can be sent to Ukraine each month without sacrificing their own fighting capability, and that there are logistical issues with getting munitions to Ukrainian forces.

Earlier, Biden requested that Congress fund an additional US$24 billion for military assistance to Ukraine and replenishing of American weapons stocks that had been transferred to Kyiv. However, the future makeup of the Republican-dominated Congress is resistant to this suggestion.

