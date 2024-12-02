Scholz: Ukraine to receive sixth IRIS-T air defence system and Patriot launchers by year-end

Germany plans to deliver additional air defence systems to Ukraine by the end of 2024, as previously announced.

Source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference during his visit to Kyiv on 2 December, reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz revealed that Germany's total military aid commitments to Ukraine amount to approximately €28 billion, second only to the US.

Quote: "Our primary focus remains supporting air defence. We have already provided 5 complete IRIS-T systems, 3 Patriot systems, over 50 Gepard anti-aircraft systems with missiles, ammunition and spare parts."

"In December, another IRIS-T system, Patriot launchers and Gepards will arrive," he added.

Additionally, Scholz stated that in 2025 Germany will supply Ukraine with air defence systems, howitzers, drones, armoured reconnaissance vehicles and six Sea King helicopters.

Background:

Earlier on 1 December, Scholz announced a weapons package worth €650 million for Ukraine.

It has been known for a while that Ukraine would receive IRIS-T systems from Germany. This information was confirmed last week by Christian Freuding, the head of the special Ukraine task force at the German Defence Ministry.

