All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Scholz: Ukraine to receive sixth IRIS-T air defence system and Patriot launchers by year-end

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 December 2024, 19:55
Scholz: Ukraine to receive sixth IRIS-T air defence system and Patriot launchers by year-end
IRIS-T. Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany plans to deliver additional air defence systems to Ukraine by the end of 2024, as previously announced.

Source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference during his visit to Kyiv on 2 December, reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz revealed that Germany's total military aid commitments to Ukraine amount to approximately €28 billion, second only to the US.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our primary focus remains supporting air defence. We have already provided 5 complete IRIS-T systems, 3 Patriot systems, over 50 Gepard anti-aircraft systems with missiles, ammunition and spare parts." 

"In December, another IRIS-T system, Patriot launchers and Gepards will arrive," he added.

Additionally, Scholz stated that in 2025 Germany will supply Ukraine with air defence systems, howitzers, drones, armoured reconnaissance vehicles and six Sea King helicopters.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier on 1 December, Scholz announced a weapons package worth €650 million for Ukraine.
  • It has been known for a while that Ukraine would receive IRIS-T systems from Germany. This information was confirmed last week by Christian Freuding, the head of the special Ukraine task force at the German Defence Ministry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Germanyair defenceaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Germany
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking ways to protect 20 more strategic sites, air defence systems lacking
German Defence Ministry discloses contents of announced military aid package to Ukraine
Scholz announces weapons supplies worth €650 million in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: